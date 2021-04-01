Johnson & Johnson quality control issue might impact people’s trust in COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Johnson & Johnson announced late Wednesday that a batch of the drug giant’s COVID-19 vaccine can’t be used.
The drug maker had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine because an ingredient made by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore factory, known as Bayview, did not meet quality standards, Johnson & Johnson said.
Now comes news from The Associated Press that Emergent BioSolutions, one of about 10 companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to speed up manufacturing of its recently approved vaccine, has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.
LSU Health Shreveport’s Dr. John Vanchiere said as a country we have a long history of producing vaccines and it’s normal for manufacturing issues to occur.
“The fact that it’s recognized and there’s a transparency to the reporting should give us even more trust because, myself and others, the last thing we want to do is violate peoples trust by hiding an issue,” he said.
Shreveport resident Anna Maria Patton worries this could bring an additional concern to those on the fence about the vaccine.
“I think there are people that are wanting to wait anyway cause they’re concerned about how the vaccine will affect them, and it’s kind of a setback when there is an issue in the distribution. It will probably cause some people to have more concerns,” she said.
Patton said nothing is perfect, and people should look at the bigger picture.
“You have to outweigh the risk of getting COVID and possible risk of ramifications of the vaccine,” she said.
LSU Health student Brianna Scott said she hopes people forgive this mistake.
“I just think we should be patient and know that mistakes can happen, and as long as they took the proper precautions, I think everything is okay,” she said.
