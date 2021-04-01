Great weather moves in for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with rain and wind Wednesday we are tracking ample sunshine, but also some cooler weather for the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. As we head through your Easter weekend forecast we are expecting amazing weather for the region. Heading into next week we are tracking more of the same with with highs that will likely reach into the low 80s with dry weather until Wednesday. This will be our next chance for rain and storms with dry weather through then.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you are going to want to make sure you grab a jacket as we are dealing with temperatures in the low 40s this morning. We should see high temperatures this afternoon in the in the mid-60s, but what you’ll really notice is nothing but skies with absolutely fabulous afternoon weather for everyone in the ArkLaTex.
As we move through your Friday and weekend forecast the amazing weather will continue for the ArkLaTex. There will be a chance for some frost across the region Friday morning, but temperatures will begin to rebound nicely after that. Both Saturday and Easter Sunday will be beautiful with high temperatures on East Sunday that will be back in the mid-70s.
Looking ahead to next week we continue to track more great weather along with continued warming temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Highs the first half of the week will likely stretch into the low-80s with partly cloudy skies. Our next real chance for wet weather will not come until Wednesday and even here there is a lot of uncertainty with this weather maker.
In the meantime, grab the jacket and get ready for a beautiful day across the region! Have a great Thursday!
