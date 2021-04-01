Great weather moves in for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with rain and wind Wednesday we are tracking ample sunshine, but also some cooler weather for the ArkLaTex over the next couple of days. As we head through your Easter weekend forecast we are expecting amazing weather for the region. Heading into next week we are tracking more of the same with with highs that will likely reach into the low 80s with dry weather until Wednesday. This will be our next chance for rain and storms with dry weather through then.