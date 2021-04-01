Frost and freeze expected tonight

Frost and possible freezing conditions are expected Thursday night (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 3:28 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another cold night is ahead for the ArkLaTex with frost a good chance for most of the area and a freeze possible for a few. Temperatures are expected to widespread in the mid 30s just before sunrise Friday morning.

Widespread temperatures in the 30s Thursday night (Source: KSLA)

A Freeze Warning is in effect for McCurtain County in Oklahoma, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Lafayette and Columbia counties in Arkansas and Claiborne, Lincoln, Union and Jackson parishes in north Louisiana.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA)

Make plans to protect any cold sensitive plants, flowers or vegetables that you may have already planted for the spring. A light blanket or sheet will keep frost from forming on them and may help hold in just enough heat from the ground to keep them above freezing.

