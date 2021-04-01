Waitr expands delivery service in Shreveport, launches in Minden and Magnolia

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Waitr, a popular food app, announced the service will expand in Shreveport and launch in Minden and Magnolia.
The first day of delivery in Minden and Magnolia will begin Friday, April 2. Delivery will be free for those cities.
With the expansion, more jobs will be available. To become a driver, click here to apply.
“The Minden and Magnolia expansion announcement comes as Waitr has reinforced its commitment to the Shreveport community over the past six months, implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service,” reads a news release from the company.
In Shreveport, Waitr now offers no-contact delivery for all restaurants and expanded hours. Customers can now place orders from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. A closing time of 11 p.m. will be on Fridays and Saturdays.
