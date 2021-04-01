Cause of ‘very dangerous’ fire at furniture store under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters said the cause of a two-alarm fire that started Thursday morning at a three-story furniture store/warehouse in the 4500 block of Plank Road is under investigation.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the blaze was determined to be under control just before 4 p.m. Officials added Plank Road near Evangeline Street, which was closed to thru traffic due to the fire, has been reopened.
Curt Monte, a spokesman for the BRFD, said crews received a call about the fire at In and Out Furniture at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, April 1. He added the situation was a “very dangerous fire for firefighters” as the inventory inside the building made it very difficult to extinguish and posed many threats to safety.
Officials reported the rear loading area was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. They added the warehouse was full of furniture and the burned items had to be taken out as firefighters worked to put out the flames.
One firefighter suffered second-degree steam burns and was treated by East Baton Rouge EMS.
Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
