Easter shoppers spend record amount on holiday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More Americans are relying on the recent stimulus check to fatten their Easter baskets. The holiday has the average shopper hopping into stores and opening up their wallet.
A recent National Retail Federation survey shows Americans plan to dish out an average of $179.10 during the holiday. That’s considered an all-time high.
The survey also showed nearly 80% of people intended to celebrate Easter in 2021, collectively spending $21.6 billion.
Taking a closer look at the numbers shows shoppers will spend an average of nearly $52 on food, more than $31 on gifts, and another $25 on candy.
Candy was considered the most popular purchase during Easter.
Online shopping for the holiday was projected to be the highest it has ever been, but with time running out, most shoppers found their items at discount stores.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.