Downtown Shreveport airport receiving just over $5M in FAA grant money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Airport Authority is set to receive just over $5 million in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make improvements to the airport, Senator Bill Cassidy, MD announced Thursday, April 1.
Ten other grants will be issued to Louisiana airports for a total of $13,146,304. The Shreveport Downtown Airport will receive $5,143,712 to rehabilitate 5,016 feet of runway to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.
“Airports are the gateway to a city and are one of the first things employers look to when making decisions as to where to invest,” said Sen. Cassidy. “These projects make it cheaper and more efficient for freight and passenger to travel. This makes Louisiana a more attractive place to invest.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.