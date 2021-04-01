Cold again tonight but dry weather ahead

(KSLA) - The temperatures are set to drop once again tonight back to the 30s. Frost will be likely in spots overnight. A gradual warm up will be underway with no rain expected through the weekend.
Tonight will be cold once again. Lows will be in the 30s across the ArkLaTex. We should stay above freezing at least, but you’ll want that jacket as you head out the door in the morning. You may also want to cover or bring inside any plants or vegetation that may get damaged or ruined from the cold temperatures. It will be a clear night with no rain around.
Friday will be another great day! It will still be a little cool, especially in the morning. So, you may need that jacket as you head out the door. By the afternoon, temperatures will heat up to the mid 60s. Friday will be perfect for boiling some(or a lot) of crawfish! Look for there to be abundant sunshine with limited clouds and no rain!
Looking ahead to your Easter weekend, we are tracking continued great weather for the region! We may see the temperatures up to the 70s in some spots on Saturday, but will otherwise be in the upper 60s. Sunday will get up to the 70s for sure! That combined with ample sunshine means we are expecting a picture perfect Easter weekend on the way for the region. Temperatures will be a little cool in the morning, so you may want to consider waiting a little bit before letting the kids go outside for Easter egg hunting!
If you’re a fan of warm weather, we have plenty of that on its way! Monday will get up to the upper 70s and Tuesday will heat up to the 80s in the afternoon. We have a ridge of high-pressure that will move over our region. This will keep rain away for the most part too. So, it should remain dry as we begin the work week. There should at least be a little more cloud cover mixing in with sunshine.
Even by Wednesday, we are tracking a few clouds with maybe a possible shower. I have the rain chance at only 10%. Temperatures will also remain warm and get up to the 80s. It will be a very nice day!
Have a great rest of the week!
