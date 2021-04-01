Cold again tonight but dry weather ahead

Looking ahead to your Easter weekend, we are tracking continued great weather for the region! We may see the temperatures up to the 70s in some spots on Saturday, but will otherwise be in the upper 60s. Sunday will get up to the 70s for sure! That combined with ample sunshine means we are expecting a picture perfect Easter weekend on the way for the region. Temperatures will be a little cool in the morning, so you may want to consider waiting a little bit before letting the kids go outside for Easter egg hunting!