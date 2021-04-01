BPSO partners with Keep Bossier Beautiful to host ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Keep Bossier Beautiful to clean up the parish.
“Operation Clean Sweep” will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. until noon. Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff typically hit the streets each April to pick up trash and clean up our parish as we prepare to welcome thousands of visitors in preparation for the “Defenders of Liberty” Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base on May 8 – 9.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up to participate in the cleanup day.
“We are asking community leaders, Neighborhood Watch Groups, businesses, churches, clubs, organizations, school groups, and individuals to join us as we clean up the parish on the morning of April 17,” said Sheriff Whittington. “You can start in your own neighborhood or subdivision to pick up trash and debris, or venture out to other areas that need cleaning.”
Bagged trash can be dropped off at the Viking Drive Substation by 11:30 on April 17. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided as lunch for the volunteers.
Any groups, teams or individuals wanting to participate can register on the Keep Bossier Beautiful website.
Volunteers will be given an “Operation Clean Sweep” T-shirt provided by Waste Connections and Friends of Bossier Parish Law Enforcement, Inc.
Trash bags and disposable gloves will be available for registered volunteers at the Viking Drive Substation starting on Wednesday, April 14 until noon on Friday, April 16. Volunteers can also pick up their t-shirts during this time. Other sponsors include Sysco, Citi Tele Coin, Sierra Frac Sand, Inc., and Lamar Billboards.
“A clean Bossier means a safer Bossier,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Curb appeal isn’t just about looks…it’s about less crime and more pride.”
Lynn Bryan is the director of Keep Bossier Beautiful, and she is excited about people joining the cleanup effort.
“It is always more fun with friends, so gather a team of volunteers that can help,” Bryan encouraged.
Volunteers and community leaders in Plain Dealing collected 6,640 pounds of debris a few weeks ago.
If you are unable to get your bagged trash to the substation, call (318) 458-8588 for assistance with pickup.
