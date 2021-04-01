Be on the lookout for scams involving fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning people about fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online.
Landry has joined a coalition of 45 attorneys general to urge Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to act right away to prevent people from marketing/selling blank or fraudulently completed COVID-19 vaccination cards bearing the CDC logo.
“The use of your platform to disseminate the deceptive marketing and sales of fake vaccine cards is a threat to residents of our states,” said Landry and his colleagues in letters to tech companies. “As a result, we are asking you to take immediate action to prevent your platform from being used as a vehicle to commit these fraudulent and deceptive acts that harm our communities.”
Legitimate vaccination cards are given by healthcare providers to patients after they’ve received a vaccine. Some people are purchasing fake cards online and filling them out themselves to make it appear they’ve been vaccinated when they have not.
“The false and deceptive marketing and sales of fake COVID vaccine cards threatens the health of our communities, slows progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and is a violation of the laws of many states,” said Landry.
The following requests were made to big tech CEOs:
- Monitor their platforms for ads or links marketing or selling, or otherwise indicating the availability of, blank or fraudulently completed vaccine cards
- Promptly take down ads or links identified through that monitoring
- Preserve records – such as the content, username, and actual user identity – pertaining to any such ads or links
Anyone who encounters a COVID-19-related scam should report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 866-720-5721 or by filing an online complaint here.
Landry is joined in this effort by attorneys general from the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
