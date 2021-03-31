Caddo Parish emergency rental assistance program starts April 1

“I couldn’t imagine the kind of vacancies they would experience if this program didn’t come along to help them to get those tenants caught up and stabilize their occupancy. It’s going to be a big help to folks in not creating some critical situation with people becoming homeless, but also for a lot of landlords that depend on that rent to do repairs, to pay insurance, to pay mortgages. It’s going to help a lot of landlords who are in a bind as well.”