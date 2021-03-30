Boil advisory issued for Village Water System in parts of Princeton & Minden rescinded

PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) -
UPDATE: The boil advisory was rescinded Thursday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 30, the Village Water System issued a boil advisory for some customers in the Princeton and Minden areas.
The advisory was issued because of a leak in the area that must be repaired. During the repairs, the water must be shut off. The advisory includes addresses between 8736 and 9860 Hwy. 80 and all of Goodwill Road.
The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.
Consumers should boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it. Water used for making drinks, ice, cooking food, or brushing teeth should also be boiled before consumption.
