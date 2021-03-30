4 SPD officers set to go to trial Dec. 13 in connection with Tommie McGlothen Jr.’s death

Prosecutors announced the charges, including negligent homicide, when the officers were indicted in September

By Associated Press | March 29, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 9:37 PM
Brian Ross, James LeClare, Treona McCarter, D’Marea Johnson. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A trial date of Dec. 13 has been set for four Louisiana police officers who face charges, including negligent homicide, in connection with the death of a 44-year-old Black man.

News outlets in north Louisiana report that the date was set Monday in the case of Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in April.

Prosecutors announced charges against the four Shreveport police officers in September.

Prosecutors said that excessive force was used against McGlothen and that officers failed to call for medical assistance for him.

Officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson and James LeClare have pleaded not guilty.

A pretrial hearing has been set for June.

