Body pulled from water near Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A body was found in the waters of Lake Charles near the Civic Center Monday afternoon. Investigators are working to identify the body, but do not expect foul play at this time.
A couple was feeding the ducks when they noticed a body along the lake front.
“I was in disbelief, honestly,” said witness Kamrin Thibodeaux. “I was hoping it was just a floating shirt.”
Thibodeaux said she felt like she was in a movie. What she was seeing was unbelievable.
“I was not expecting any of this to happen, on a Monday afternoon, none the less,” Thibodeaux said.
The couple thought someone was just swimming in the water until they took a closer look.
“We went to go find a police officer because there was a police officer that just rides around the park, but we couldn’t find him,” Thibodeaux said. “That’s when we called the cops.”
Authorities say the witnesses presumed the person to have drowned. When arriving on scene, authorities preformed CPR.
Captain Kevin Kirkum with Lake Charles Police said the cause of death is undetermined at this time. The body has been taken for further examination.
“At this particular time, we are just investigating a deceased person,” Captain Kirkum said. “We don’t know if it’s accidental, on purpose or anything like that. We still have not made notifications because we are still trying to find next of kin.”
Kirkum says the investigation is still premature. Further examinations will have to be made, but they do not suspect this to have been a crime.
“We will start checking to see if we do have any missing persons or to see exactly where he is from.”
The investigation is still on going at this time.
