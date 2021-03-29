Welfare check in Marion County leads to drug arrest, discovery of body

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday afternoon, Marion County deputies were requested to do a welfare check nine miles west of Jefferson on Hideaway Loop.
When they arrived at around 4 p.m., they said they entered the home and found narcotics in plain sight. They arrested Tommy Elvin Wadlington, 28, for possession of a controlled substance, PG 1.
Police said as they continued to check for the person the welfare call referred to, they found blood, but not the person.
They interviewed several witnesses and pieced together information and searched near the house. They found a body as they searched. That person has not been identified. No arrests have been made related to the discovery of the body.
The Texas Rangers have been called in to assist in the investigation.
