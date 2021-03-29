Strong midweek cold front for ArkLaTex

The middle part of the work week will be without question the most active part of your forecast. First on Tuesday where we do have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The biggest threats will be hail and damaging winds and if we do get strong storms they will not be very widespread. This will be out ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through the region during the day on Wednesday bringing widespread rain to the region. Behind the front we should see one last gasp of winter temperatures with highs on Thursday that may stay in the 50s and low 60s on Friday.