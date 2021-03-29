Strong midweek cold front for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great and safe weekend, especially after having tornadoes roll through the region Saturday night. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a couple more strong storms Tuesday before a cold front rolls through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Behind the front we should get one last gasp of winter-like temperatures for the region before true Spring weather takes over. Besides Tuesday and Wednesday we are expecting mainly dry weather as we head throughout the week. We are tracking beautiful weather for your weekend forecast.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses as we are tracking great weather on your Monday. Temperatures are down in the upper 40s this morning, but we will see a perfect afternoon with high temperatures that will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Overall this will be a great way to start off your week weather wise.
The middle part of the work week will be without question the most active part of your forecast. First on Tuesday where we do have a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The biggest threats will be hail and damaging winds and if we do get strong storms they will not be very widespread. This will be out ahead of a strong cold front that will sweep through the region during the day on Wednesday bringing widespread rain to the region. Behind the front we should see one last gasp of winter temperatures with highs on Thursday that may stay in the 50s and low 60s on Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking sunny weather along with rebounding temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Both Saturday and Sunday should treat us to some beautiful weather, and while highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s we should be back in the 70s by Sunday.
So prepare for a wild midweek, but also great weather ahead for the weekend! Have a great week!
