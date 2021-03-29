Silver Alert issued for missing East Texas man

(KSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly East Texas man who has gone missing.
Thomas Edward Thornton, 72, stands 5′7″ tall, weighs 255 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on his right arm.
The alert issued Sunday evening by the Texas Department of Public Safety says Thornton might be traveling in a silver 2017 Ford Edge with Texas license plate NJJ8580.
He last was seen at 2:30 p.m. March 24 in the 6000 block of Sabine Street in Hemphill, Texas, authorities say.
Thornton was wearing a military veteran baseball cap and jeans. No information was available about the type of shirt he was wearing.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Thornton to call the Tyler County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office at (409) 283-2172.
