Shreveport man sentenced for 2019 bank robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been sentenced for robbing a Chase Bank back in December of 2019.
The Shreveport Police Department announced Monday, March 29, 2021 that Quantavious Rashard Green, 26, has been convicted on charges of first-degree robbery, aggravated flight from a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm. The charges all come from the robbery of the Chase Bank in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road on Dec. 10, 2019.
On the day of the robbery, Green disguised himself, entered the Chase Bank, and showed a teller a robbery note demanding money while threatening to shoot them, patrons, and other employees.
Police later recovered the note and found a fingerprint they determined as Green’s. Clothes matching the robber’s attire were also found in Green’s home and vehicle, as well as a practice robbery note and drawings of Green holding bags of money.
State troopers attempted to stop Green for a traffic violation on Dec. 12, 2019. Green fled from police going more than 100 mph, veered into oncoming lanes, ignored stop signs, and eventually crashed his vehicle. He then fled the scene, leaving behind his cell phone, diver’s license, and a firearm.
Troopers searched Green’s social media accounts and saw pictures taken hours earlier showing Green holding the distinctive cell phone case and wearing the coat used in the bank robbery.
On March 25, 2021, Green was sentenced by Judge Brady O’Callaghan to 14 years in prison for the robbery charge, 10 years on the weapon charges, and five years for the aggravated flight charge.
The terms will be served concurrently.
