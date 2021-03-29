Saints RB among many players voicing displeasure with NFL likely expansion of regular season schedule

(WAFB) - The NFL is expected to make an announcement on expanding the regular season schedule from 16-games to 17-games some time this week according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The league has played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978 and has not made a change since then, although there as been talks about it recently.
Many NFL players took to social media to voice their displeasure on the expected expansion of the regular season including New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara tweeted “s--- dumb..as hell.”
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan were also among those who weighed in along with Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos and
Health is the main concern that comes to players mind with the NFL expected to add an extra game. Former wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted that “they are going to have to adjust practices and what a regular offseason looks like.”
George Atallah, the NFL Players Association’s Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs tweeted that “adjustments would be made to the off-season and in season workout schedules as a result.”
