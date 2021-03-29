More strong storms arrive Tuesday night

(KSLA) - Showers and storms return again Tuesday night with a strong cold front. There is a small risk for severe weather as the storms push through. The rain will linger into Wednesday morning.
This evening will be dry. There will be limited clouds until later tonight. Temperatures will be cooling down the to upper 50s so you may need a light jacket.
Tonight will have clouds increase after midnight. There should not be any rain though. So, it will be a dry commute in the morning. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
Tuesday will be dry for the most part. However, I do have a 40% chance of rain. This is mostly for the evening and overnight. There could be a couple stray showers during the day. There may be a little sunshine, but more clouds than anything else. Temperatures will get up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Tuesday night is when this cold front arrives. This will bring in the strong storms and cooler temperatures. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather as this cold front pushes through the ArkLaTex. We are monitoring mostly for damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is not ruled out. The threat is mostly from I-20 and north.
The rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but will be coming to an end by the noon hour. There should still be more clouds hanging around. Depending on how quick the clouds clear out will determine the temperatures. Near the I-30 corridor should see more afternoon sunshine.
The clouds will be clearing away by Wednesday night. This will allow temperatures to cool down quite a bit. Lows Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. So some frost will be possible. Not good news is you have already started you gardening for the Spring.
Temperatures will gradually warm up through the weekend. Good news is that there will be a lot of sunshine all Easter weekend long. I also have the rain chances at 0% so it will be perfect for any Easter egg hunting for the kids. Saturday will be mostly sunny and get to the 60s, and Sunday will be sunny and warm up to the 70s.
Have a great week!
