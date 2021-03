At least 4 tornadoes touched down Saturday including deadly EF-2 in Panola County, TX

“THE TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR US-59 SOUTH OF CARTHAGE WHERE IT DOWNED AND UPROOTED APPROXIMATELY TEN HARDWOOD AND SOFTWOOD TREES. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED AS IT RAN PARALLEL TO FM- 2517 AND RIPPED THE ROOF OFF OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO COMPLETELY DESTROY 3 METAL OUTBUILDINGS AND SHIFT ANOTHER SINGLE FAMILY HOME OFF OF ITS FOUNDATION. AT THIS LOCATION ALONG CR-405, THE TORNADO TOSSED AN ANTIQUE VEHICLE 50 YARDS AND WRAPPED SHEET METAL AROUND APPROXIMATELY 10 TREES. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO SNAP LARGE SOFTWOOD TREES ALONG CR- 407. THE TORNADO CROSSED FM-699 AND CAUSED MODERATE ROOF DAMAGE TO A BRICK HOME NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF CR-407 AND CR-408. A SINGLE-WIDE MANUFACTURED HOME UTILIZING A PAN ANCHORAGE SYSTEM WAS PULLED FREE FROM THE ANCHORS, DESTROYED, AND SOME OF THE DEBRIS WAS BLOWN A COUPLE OF HUNDRED YARDS INTO A FIELD TO THE EAST. THE TORNADO WIDENED CONSIDERABLY AND PRODUCED A WIDE SWATH OF SNAPPED TREES NORTH AND SOUTH OF FM-2517, LIKELY NUMBERING WELL INTO THE HUNDREDS, ESPECIALLY IN AN AREA ALONG CR-448. AS THE TORNADO CROSSED HWY 31, A LARGE OUTBUILDING WAS DESTROYED, BUT PORTIONS OF THE WOODEN FRAME REMAINED ANCHORED BY BOLTS TO THE FOUNDATION. IN THIS SAME AREA, A LARGE PINE TREE WAS UPROOTED AND FELL ONTO A SINGLE-WIDE MANUFACTURED HOME KILLING ONE PERSON AND INJURING ANOTHER. THE TORNADO CONTINUED NORTHEAST SNAPPING AND UPROOTING TREES AS IT TRAVELED NORTH OF FM-2517. IT CROSSED CR-470, CR-471, AND FINALLY LIFTED JUST EAST OF CR-332.”