KSLA News 12 drone provides aerial view of damage deadly tornado left in East Texas

A woman lost her life in a home in the small Panola County community of Deadwood, Texas

A woman lost her life in a home in Deadwood, Texas, during a storm the night of March 27. The damage there in that small community is catastrophic and a reminder of how powerful weather can be. Neighbors and volunteers were on hand the next day to help begin rebuilding. (Source: Mark Klein/KSLA News 12)
By Mark Klein and Curtis Heyen | March 28, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 10:08 PM

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) — Saturday night’s storms produced a tornado that touched down in multiple East Texas counties.

KSLA’s Sky Alert 12 captured an aerial look at some of the damage the day after the storm.

In Rusk County, there is major damage directly west of Mount Enterprise. Houses on Highway 84 show significant structural damage. Gas stations, churches and other buildings and residences at the town’s main intersection were impacted as well.

From there, it appears the tornado tracked east from Rusk County to Panola County. According to data from the First Alert Storm Center, the system showed to track through Dotson along Farm-to-Market Road 2517. One house along the roadway southeast of Carthage showed significant damage from a few major trees falling in the front yard.

And just up the road from FM 2517, Saturday night’s storm turned deadly. A woman lost her life in a home in Deadwood, Texas. The damage there in that small community is catastrophic and a reminder of how powerful weather can be. Neighbors and volunteers were on hand Sunday to help begin rebuilding.

Drone provides aerial view of damage in Deadwood, Texas

