Governor’s office responds to Pres. Biden’s appeal to reinstate mask mandate

Gov. Abbott’s press secretary, Renae Eze, replied: “Texans and Americans alike have learned and mastered over the past year the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID, and do not need the government to tell them how to do so. Removing state mandates, however, does not end personal responsibility or the importance of caring for family members, friends, and your community. The governor has been clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn’t ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continue containing COVID, such as wearing a mask. Texas continues trending in the right direction to contain COVID and save lives–our hospitalizations, active cases, and positivity rate are the lowest in months, and each day we are getting Texans more shots than ever before.”