Four States Fair workers start setting up midway

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — Four States Fair and Rodeo officials are hoping to start up what the COVID-19 pandemic put on hold.
Workers with Wagner Carnival and other vendors began arriving and setting up the midway the morning of Monday, March 29, at the Four States Fair Grounds in Texarkana.
The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday, April 2 and run through April 11.
With an estimated 100,000 people going through the gates, the Four States Fair and Rodeo has been the largest single event in Texarkana over the past 76 years.
It normally is held in September. But its leaders say the changed dates will not Affect the quality of the event.
“It’s a full fair. We will have a few less food vendors on site this year,” said Lisa Garner, of the Four States Fair.
“But everything else is ready to go. we have Wagner Carnival on the midway again this year. And we are getting ready for a big show this year.”
The gates will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed to the general public on Tuesday, April 6.
