Driver strikes major gas line near busy intersection in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Driver strikes major gas line near a busy intersection in south Shreveport
Authorities are on the scene of a wreck near a busy intersection in south Shreveport on Monday morning.
Officers got the call just after 4 a.m. on March 29 to the Copeland’s restaurant near the intersection of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Lanes of traffic were shut down for some time but are now reopened.
The driver of a black vehicle struck a major gas line, according to Shreveport police. Businesses near the wreck were evacuated.
The driver appeared to be intoxicated, according to police and was taken to the Shreveport Police headquarters for alcohol screening.
