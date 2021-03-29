DeSoto residents recount tornadic storm

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One of the four tornadoes that raked across the ArkLaTex on Saturday damaged homes and other property in DeSoto Parish.
Among them is a residence on Ann Francis Drive in Stonewall, which lost its garage, leaving a car surrounded by bricks and debris. The garage door is nearby in the grass. And a tarp now covers part of the home’s roof. The owner says he was not home during the storm.
And Phillip Fairror, who lives in North Desoto Estates, said he lost six trees in the storm while two of his neighbors had roof damage and damage to their fences.
