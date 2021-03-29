Carthage community comes together for storm recovery

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — Storm recovery is in full effect in Carthage, Texas. People are helping each other repair their homes and move debris from Saturday’s storm.
A confirmed tornado landed in the area, leading to one death. The home was located off Farm-to-Market Road 31 South.
According to people who were volunteering Sunday at the home in the Deadwood community, the husband and wife were holding hands when the storm lifted her away.
“We heard about a missing woman and came right out here,” pastor Todd Andrews said. “We’re here for one another.”
The clean-up continued down the road at the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department. The tornado lifted off the right side wall of the building.
The fire chief told KSLA News 12 it will take some time to repair due to continued repairs from the winter storm in February.
This tornado also lifted several trees on homes in the area. Volunteers brought out their tractors and other farm equipment to help move debris.
Randy Reed and his wife shared the story of how they rode out the storm.
“We ran to the bathroom and forgot our phone, I said ‘I’m going to get it’,” Reed says. “I go back and I ended up doing the fast crawl to the bathroom.”
Reed and his wife were not hurt but had significant damage to their roof, greenhouse destroyed and debris scattered across their property.
