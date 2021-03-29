Caddo Parish hosting virtual event for those with questions about rental assistance program

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is hosting a virtual information session for those with questions after announcing a rental assistance program for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting April 1, the program, which is funded with $14.3 million from the federal government, will begin accepting applications from those financially impacted by the pandemic. This program is for tenants and landlords alike.
