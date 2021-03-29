Caddo Parish hosting virtual event for those with questions about rental assistance program

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (Source: CADDO PARISH)
By Rachael Thomas | March 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:13 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish is hosting a virtual information session for those with questions after announcing a rental assistance program for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PROGRAM DETAILS>>> Caddo Parish to launch Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Starting April 1, the program, which is funded with $14.3 million from the federal government, will begin accepting applications from those financially impacted by the pandemic. This program is for tenants and landlords alike.

The virtual session, scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m., will address who is eligible, how to apply, what documents are needed, and other information. The session will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. A recording of the session will also be available once it concludes here.

