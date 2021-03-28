WATCH: Chopper 7 gets bird’s-eye view of storm damage in Cherokee, Rusk, Panola counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Less than a day after tornadoes moved through three East Texas counties, Chopper 7 got a look at some of the damage left behind in Cherokee, Rusk, and Panola counties.
Severe damage was seen around Lake Murvaul in Panola County and Mount Enterprise in Rusk County. Roofs were ripped off, trees were snapped, and debris scattered the ground.
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said one person died, and multiple people were injured as a result of the storm that blew through East Texas Saturday night. He said most of the damage occurred in Panola County’s Precinct 1 and Precinct 4.
