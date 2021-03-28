Storm that hit Panola County resulted in 1 death, multiple injuries, ‘widespread major damage’

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County took a hard hit from the storm system that blew through East Texas Saturday night. At least one person died, several injuries were reported, and there was “widespread major damage,” according to Sheriff Kevin Lake.
Panola County took a horrible impact last night from a very powerful tornado,” Lake wrote in a post on the Panola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Sunday morning. “We have had several injuries and at least one fatality as a result of the storm.”
Lake said in the Facebook post that Panola County’s Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 suffered the most damage from the storm. He said both precincts had 60-plus trees down.
“Crews are working diligently to remove trees, debris, and power lines from the roads,” Lake said.
Lake urged Panola County residents to be patient as crews continue the cleanup process.
The sheriff said that if anyone needs assistance, they may contact the American Red Cross. He added that the organization will be in Panola County today to assess the damage and the needs of Panola County residents.
Lake said if anyone knows of a loved one who is still unaccounted for, they should let the Panola County Sheriff’s Office know as they check on residents’ welfare.
“Also, please keep those members of our community in our prayers who suffered the loss of their homes, but more devastating, the loss of their loved ones. Let us know if we can help you and your family.”
