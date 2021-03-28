Severe storm in Panola County leaves one dead

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Panola County, Texas, received widespread damage as a result of the severe storm that rolled through on Saturday, March 28.
According to Sheriff Kevin Lake, there has been one fatality and several injuries reported as a result of the storm.
Crews are working to remove trees, debris and power lines from roadways. Lake says Precinct 1 and Precinct 4 suffered the most damage with over 60 trees down in both areas.
Lake asks residents to be patient as the clean up process continues. The American Red Cross will be in Panola County assessing the damages and the needs of the citizens. Anyone who needs assistance should contact the American Red Cross.
Lake also urges residents to notify the sheriff’s office if they know of anyone that is still unaccounted for.
If you need assistance, you may contact the American Red Cross. They will be here today to begin assessing the damage and needs of our citizens. If you know of any loved ones still unaccounted for, PLEASE let us know, as we continue to check the welfare of our citizens.
KSLA’s Chandler Watkins traveled to Panola County shortly after the storm passed through and spoke to a resident who had a tree fall on his home.
