Crews working to restore power to more than 2,000 East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 2,000 people are currently without power as a result of the violent storm system that blew through East Texas Saturday night.
Most of the power outages are in Rusk County. The Rusk County Electric Cooperative is reporting about 2,000 power outages in the Lake Murval area. A post on the Rusk County Electric Cooperative Facebook page stated that those without outages include customers in Carthage, Gary, Longbranch, Mount Enterprise, and Timpson.
The Facebook post stated all RCEC line crews and additional contract crews started working early Sunday morning. It also said more help will be arriving later today.
“Unfortunately due to the extensive damage, power restoration will take longer than usual,” the Facebook post stated. “Numerous poles will have to be replaced and lines rebuilt. Thank you for your patience while the crews work to restore power as quick and safe as possible.”
The Facebook post also urged people to stay away from any downed power lines.
The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative has about 145 customers without power in Panola County, and crews are hoping to restore all power by the end of the day.
“Crews are reporting extensive damage, but anticipate a full restoration today,” a post on the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative Facebook page stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”
Oncor is reporting 290 power outages in Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, and Smith counties. Of those, 226 outages are in Houston and Smith counties.
The Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting five power outages in the Gethsemane area of Marion County, and the Houston County Electric Cooperative is reporting 14 power outages in Houston County.
The Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting one power outage in Henderson County.
Carey Sullivan, a spokeswoman for the Southwestern Electric Power Company, said they currently have 169 outages in the Rusk County area.
The Wood County Electric Cooperative’s outage map is showing that they do not have any power outages.
