State trooper shot in Central Texas identified; suspect remains at large

MEXIA, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is underway for DeArthur Pinson Jr, 37, wanted in connection to the shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker near Mexia.
The shooting happened on Highway 84 at about 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association identified Walker as the trooper shot.
Pinson should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.
The wounded state trooper is in critical condition, according to DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard.
Howard did not identify the trooper, but said the officer is receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White.
Howard declined to clarify whether the trooper is at the hospital in Waco or Temple.
The Groesbeck Journal reports the trooper was rushed to the hospital in Waco.
A blue alert is issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
DeArthur Pinson was last seen at HWY 84/FM 480 Coolidge, TX at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.
Pinson was last seen wearing glasses, black hoodie, and shorts with a stripe down the side.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect call 254-315-8287.
