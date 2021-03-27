Severe storms possible this afternoon/evening

Happy Saturday. Unfortunately the threat of severe weather is back today for the late afternoon and evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible, but by Sunday we’re back to normal with slightly cooler highs. A slight risk for severe weather is in place for mainly areas along I-20 and northwards.
Today: The morning hours will continue to be warm with temperatures in the low 70s and 60s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. A few misty conditions this morning are likely as well. As we get into the late afternoon hours a few scattered showers and storms are popping up on models with a more defined line of storms developing during the evening hours. A medium threat for large hail and damaging winds exists for mainly areas slightly south and northwards of the I-20 corridor. A medium threat for tornadoes is outlined for areas south of I-30 in Arkansas. We’ll continue to keep you updated on any changes that arise.
Sunday: Sunday morning as youre off to work or church, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overall going to be a partly cloudy day with sunshine still peaking through at times and WINDY with wind speeds around 15mph with gusts up to 20mph. Highs are in the low 70s for Sunday with overnight temperatures in the 40s.
Monday will have some rain around us. I have lowered the rain chance to 20% since most of the showers and storms will be to our south and east. Some rain will still be possible, but it looks like it will be a very nice day! Temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be a dry day. If anything, there will only be a sprinkle in a couple spots. So I still have a 10% chance of rain. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures getting back up to the upper 70s.
Wednesday is when another cold front will move in. Starting Tuesday night, there will be more showers developing near the I-30 corridor. As the cold front passes by, the rain will be moving along with it. I have the rain chances for Wednesday up to 50%. This could increase as we get closer. It is unclear if there will be any severe weather though. We will be your First Alert if that becomes a possibility.
