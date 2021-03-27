Severe storms possible this afternoon/evening

Today: The morning hours will continue to be warm with temperatures in the low 70s and 60s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. A few misty conditions this morning are likely as well. As we get into the late afternoon hours a few scattered showers and storms are popping up on models with a more defined line of storms developing during the evening hours. A medium threat for large hail and damaging winds exists for mainly areas slightly south and northwards of the I-20 corridor. A medium threat for tornadoes is outlined for areas south of I-30 in Arkansas. We’ll continue to keep you updated on any changes that arise.