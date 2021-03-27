Report: Supha Xayprasith-Mays to seek Democratic nomination for Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Central Arkansas businesswoman announced Friday she will be seeking the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Governor in the 2022 general election.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Supha Xayprasith-Mays said she was seeking the office with her campaign working on education, healthcare, and other issues.
“I am running for governor of the great state of Arkansas because I cannot stand on the sidelines while so many Arkansans – and their families – are struggling. Arkansas ranks 48th in household income and, as a result, too many of our children are going to bed hungry. Jobs have been lost along with our sense of optimism,” Xayprasith-Mays said.
Xayprasith-Mays said she wants to expand the state’s technology centers and help create a green technology manufacturing corridor in the state, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Her family arrived in the United States when she was six years old from Laos.
Her career led her to Walmart, where she said she learned valuable lessons.
“My experiences at Walmart taught me that Arkansas has limitless talent among its people; what we need is a government that works with both business and ordinary citizens to prepare Arkansas to take its rightful place as a national economic leader,” Xayprisith-Mays said.
Xayprisith-Mays is the fourth candidate to announce their run for Arkansas governor, joining Republicans Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Democrat James “Rus” Russell in the race.
The winner of the 2022 race will replace outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited.
