WANTED: Warrant issued for man accused of killing Houma 8-year-old

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 8-year-old Treyce Bryant in Houma.
The investigation is being conducted by both the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say Davonta Verret is facing one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Investigators were able to collect surveillance footage and witness interviews that led them to identify Verret as the shooting suspect.
On March 22, shortly after 8 p.m., police say a light-colored vehicle was following and shooting at a dark-colored vehicle in the 9100 block of Main Street when Bryant was struck.
An adult man and woman in the car brought the young girl to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an ongoing feud between Verret and the man in the car, who is a friend of Bryant’s mother. Events leading up to the feud is still under investigation.
Verret is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.