Veterans in SW Ark. can get vaccinated for COVID-19 the weekend of March 27 & 28

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - COVID-19 vaccination sites are set up across the ArkLaTex the weekend of March 27. One such site in southwest Arkansas is targeting military veterans.
Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 continues at Lansdell Family Clinic in Texarkana, Arkansas. This was the first Miller County site for testing when the virus made its way to the county, however, the focus over the weekend is not only on testing, but making the COVID-19 vaccine available to area veterans. Sam Nix works with the clinic.
“We are proud to be able to offer that to them. We love the people who have served our country. We are very privileged to give back to them and offer this to them,” he said.
Nix says the clinic will be open Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone who wants the Pfizer vaccine, especially veterans.
Gary Graves is a member of the Texarkana Vietnam Veterans Association. Gary says earlier in 2021, he was able to get a shot through the VA clinic, but is encouraged more veterans will get vaccine with this location being added.
“That’s good. They just need to get off their butt and get down there and get one,” Graves said.
A spokesperson with the Miller County Office of Emergency Management says the volume of people arriving for a vaccine is relatively low, but the county’s positivity rate is between 2 and 5%. According to clinic officials, veterans and others can make an appointment in advance, but walk-ins are welcome as well.
“You don’t have to preregister. There is a package you have to complete when you get here and that’s a questionnaire so we can get a history and also to fill out paper work for government compliance. We welcome walk-ins, you can walk in,” Nix said.
The number to call to set up an appointment is 870-330-4385. Lansdell Family Clinic is located at 3809 E 9th St. in Texarkana, Arkansas.
