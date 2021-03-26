Texas hits 10 million COVID-19 vaccines mark

“Hitting ten million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible. However, the fight is not over. Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated. As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”