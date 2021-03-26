Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night

Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night
Storms will move in during the evening Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Grant Roberts | March 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:04 PM

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms remain possible in parts of the ArkLaTex as we go through the evening and overnight hours Saturday night. It is not expected to have widespread severe weather however.

Throughout much of the day Saturday, it will be cloudy and dry. A couple quick passing showers are possible, but more of the rain will arrive overnight. Winds will be out of the south adding to the heat and humidity for the day. This will be helping storms develop later on.

Storms will begin to develop along this cold front
Storms will begin to develop along this cold front (Source: KSLA News 12)
Some storms Saturday night could be strong
Some storms Saturday night could be strong (Source: KSLA News 12)

The heavy rain will not begin until a cold front pushes through the region. Along this frontal boundary, there will be heavy downpours and maybe some of the severe weather.

There is a marginal and slight risk for the ArkLaTex
There is a marginal and slight risk for the ArkLaTex (Source: KSLA News 12)

There is a marginal risk for severe weather from Natchitoches up to Ruston, back to the west along I-20, and then north towards Mount Pleasant. This is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. A slight risk is in place for areas along I-30 and all of southwest Arkansas. This is a level 2 on the scale of 1-5.

Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats
Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats (Source: KSLA News 12)

There should be some gusty winds involved in these storms. At times, they may get up to 60 mph. That will only be for a short while though. Large hail is also possible but still considered to be on the lower side. The tornado threat is not zero, but not too high either.

Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon
Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon (Source: KSLA News 12)
A cold front will bring a little rain Sunday
A cold front will bring a little rain Sunday (Source: KSLA News 12)

As the cold front pushes its way south and east, the rain will move along with it. There will not be much rain left over by sunrise Sunday. By the afternoon Sunday, there should be plenty of sunshine.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert when severe weather hits the ArkLaTex. Here’s how you can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.