Strong to severe storms possible Saturday night

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms remain possible in parts of the ArkLaTex as we go through the evening and overnight hours Saturday night. It is not expected to have widespread severe weather however.
Throughout much of the day Saturday, it will be cloudy and dry. A couple quick passing showers are possible, but more of the rain will arrive overnight. Winds will be out of the south adding to the heat and humidity for the day. This will be helping storms develop later on.
The heavy rain will not begin until a cold front pushes through the region. Along this frontal boundary, there will be heavy downpours and maybe some of the severe weather.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather from Natchitoches up to Ruston, back to the west along I-20, and then north towards Mount Pleasant. This is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. A slight risk is in place for areas along I-30 and all of southwest Arkansas. This is a level 2 on the scale of 1-5.
There should be some gusty winds involved in these storms. At times, they may get up to 60 mph. That will only be for a short while though. Large hail is also possible but still considered to be on the lower side. The tornado threat is not zero, but not too high either.
As the cold front pushes its way south and east, the rain will move along with it. There will not be much rain left over by sunrise Sunday. By the afternoon Sunday, there should be plenty of sunshine.
