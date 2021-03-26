Some rain Saturday then more sunshine on Sunday

This weekend will be a little split. Saturday will have a few showers during the day and some storms coming in overnight as a cold front moves through. As of now, there is a low risk for severe weather primarily during the evening and overnight hours around the I-30 corridor. That’s where we should see at least the stronger storms. Showers and storms will increase during the nighttime hours, but the threat for severe weather will fade. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s ahead of the front.