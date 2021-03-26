Some rain Saturday then more sunshine on Sunday

(KSLA) - Saturday will have a few showers scattered throughout the day. There’s a better chance for storms during the evening and overnight. All the rain should be gone by Sunday setting up for more sunshine!
This evening will be great! There will not be many clouds around, and the rain will be nowhere around the ArkLaTex. It should also be quite warm with temperatures in the 70s. This will be very nice weather to enjoy on a Friday evening.
Tonight, the clouds will be on the increase. Particularly after midnight is when the clouds move in. There could be a brief shower late tonight around sunrise. I have the rain chances at only 20%. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s to the mid 60s.
This weekend will be a little split. Saturday will have a few showers during the day and some storms coming in overnight as a cold front moves through. As of now, there is a low risk for severe weather primarily during the evening and overnight hours around the I-30 corridor. That’s where we should see at least the stronger storms. Showers and storms will increase during the nighttime hours, but the threat for severe weather will fade. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s ahead of the front.
Sunday will go back to drier weather with only a morning shower. By Sunday afternoon, we will go back to some sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Temperatures will be a little cooler and get up to the low 70s. You may be able to do any outdoor activities either day, but Sunday is obviously the better of the two.
Monday will have some rain around us. I have lowered the rain chance to 20% since most of the showers and storms will be to our south and east. Some rain will still be possible, but it looks like it will be a very nice day! Temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be a dry day. If anything, there will only be a sprinkle in a couple spots. So I still have a 10% chance of rain. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures getting back up to the upper 70s.
Wednesday is when another cold front will move in. Starting Tuesday night, there will be more showers developing near the I-30 corridor. As the cold front passes by, the rain will be moving along with it. I have the rain chances for Wednesday up to 50%. This could increase as we get closer. It is unclear if there will be any severe weather though. We will be your First Alert if that becomes a possibility.
Behind the cold front, it will be very beautiful weather! I’m not foolin’! Thursday is April Fool’s day, but the weather appears to be great! There will be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be cooler and get up to the mid 60s in the afternoon.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.