Scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking beautiful weather for the ArkLaTex today as sunshine dominates. But very quickly clouds along with showers and storms will move in over the weekend with the potential for some isolated strong storms Saturday evening. As we look ahead to next week we are tracking a minor disturbance moving through the ArkLaTex Monday morning with a much larger weather maker Wednesday in the form of a cold front. Temperatures will continue to be warm until the front moves through Wednesday bringing a significant downturn in temperatures.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses as we are expecting beautiful weather across the ArkLaTex today. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will be moving up into the upper 70s this afternoon along with beautiful weather. This will be an excellent opportunity to get outside and take in the weather.
As we move into your weekend we are tracking another chance for rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. This is due to a stationary frontal boundary going through the region. There is a low grade risk that some of these storms could be on the strong side with hail and gusty winds being the primary threats. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early morning hours Sunday before clearing out. Temperatures over the weekend will start off on the warm side before we do cool off slightly on Sunday.
Heading into next week we are tracking more unsettled weather ahead for the region. First on Monday morning where a weak upper level disturbance could bring more wet weather to the region especially southern portions of the ArkLaTex. But the big event for next week will arrive on Wednesday in the form of a strong cold front sweeping through the region. Behind the rain of the front we are expecting much cooler weather towards the end of next week with temperatures struggling to get into the mid-60s after the 80s we are expecting earlier in the week.
So get ready for a wild weather ride over the next seven days! Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.