Scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening

Heading into next week we are tracking more unsettled weather ahead for the region. First on Monday morning where a weak upper level disturbance could bring more wet weather to the region especially southern portions of the ArkLaTex. But the big event for next week will arrive on Wednesday in the form of a strong cold front sweeping through the region. Behind the rain of the front we are expecting much cooler weather towards the end of next week with temperatures struggling to get into the mid-60s after the 80s we are expecting earlier in the week.