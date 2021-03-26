Nightly gunfire in Shreveport leaves people afraid and concerned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People throughout Shreveport are becoming more and more concerned over the nightly gunfire happening in neighborhoods.
On the night of Wednesday, March 24 in South Highlands, a KSLA News 12 viewer recorded dozens of gunshots outside her home.
“I moved up here from DeSoto Parish only to later find this area dangerous,” Rodriguez Clark says. “It makes me question whether or not I should have moved here.”
Over in the Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood, a grandmother says she fears a stray bullet could hit her children or grandchildren. Some nights, she says, her grandchildren will wake her up thinking the shooting is happening outside her home.
“We need the National Guard because these people don’t care,” BB Evans says. “They will even shoot kids who are doing nothing more than trying to be something.”
On the Caddo 911 page, you can see a list of current emergencies in the parish. Calls about gunfire, or “shots fired,” are very common and have police using resources to investigate.
Some people say they believe once police come to search for who’s responsible, the gunfire will stop. However, when police leave the scene, the gunfire will start right back up.
