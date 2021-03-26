Neighborhood comes together to clean up blight in an effort to fight crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an effort to fight crime and provide more economic opportunities in District B, Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is cleaning up her district.
Experts says one way to reduce crime in neighborhoods is by reducing blight. Fuller is doing this with the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network. On Friday, March 26, a crew of volunteers went out to remove trash and trees from a vacant property in the 1900 block of Clanton Street.
Micheal Walters, 15, lives in the neighborhood and finished his homeschool work a day early just so he could help out. His help led to a outpouring of support for him. He was helping to clean up while wearing his church clothes, and someone saw this on Facebook and came out to give him some better work attire so he wouldn’t get his church clothes messy.
Another cleanup will take place Saturday, March 27 at 8 a.m. at Hattie Perry Park.
