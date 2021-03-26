Man leads authorities on high speed chase through Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is in custody following a high-speed chase on the streets of both Shreveport and Bossier City.
According to Louisiana State Police, just after 2 a.m. on Friday, March 26, a driver triggered a speeding radar on Interstate 49. Authorities say he then sped across Louisiana Highway 3132 to Interstate 220, then all the way to Interstate 20 in Bossier City.
Troopers were ahead of the driver, putting a spike strip across Interstate 20 on Old Minden Road Before Airline Drive, where the car was spiked out.
Authorities say that he allegedly tried to resist arrest. In total it took two to three troopers to take the man into custody.
