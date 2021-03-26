Longview man sentenced to 15+ years for meth trafficking

TYLER, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Longview, Texas was sentenced to jail time Friday, March 26 for drug trafficking violations, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.
Allen Martez Anthony, 30, pleaded guilty back on June 25, 2020 to distribution of meth. He has been sentenced to about 15 and a half years in prison (188 months). U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker handed down the sentence.
“This case illustrates how effective we can be at disrupting narcotics trafficking when our state and local law enforcement officers coordinate with federal agencies like the DEA,” said Ganjei. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fully committed to supporting the efforts of our drug task forces and the local, state, and federal agents who are working tirelessly to rid our communities of addictive narcotics like methamphetamine.”
According to info presented in court, on Oct. 8, 2019, Anthony was stopped on I-20 in Smith County. During the stop, a police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in Anthony’s car. A search of the vehicle revealed 1,958 g of meth hidden inside.
Anthony was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2020.
