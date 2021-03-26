Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking for more volunteers to help to give out the vaccine, but one nurse is going above and beyond

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is asking for more volunteers to help to give out the vaccine, but one nurse is going above and beyond.
Carla Brown is a nurse for Canon Hospice, she’s helped many grieving families say goodbye to their loved ones, but she was not prepared to say goodbye to her own true love during the pandemic.
“That’s why I started by myself knocking on doors asking people, ‘have you received a vaccine?’ Do you understand the need for the vaccine?’”
As a frontline worker, Brown caught COVID, but she showed no symptoms. She ended up bringing COVID-19 home to her family. Her husband, David, was hospitalized with COVID and died.
“I promise you, I’m not stopping. I’m not gonna let another family to have a plate turned upside down at a table during dinner time, or like the wedding I just had for my son. I had to place my husband’s coat there,” adds Brown.
That’s why Brown and her team, the Crusaders, are going out into the community, talking to people about the COVID-19 vaccines, and help them get signed up. Brown is especially trying to reach people who might be hesitant to get the shot.
“So, the timing of I that it’s open to everybody now. We have other sites and areas, it only helps what Ms. Carla’s goal and her mission to get as many people vaccinated. So, we are all on board and we are so happy for her, and just glad to be a part of helping saving lives,” says Missy Hasting who a member of the Crusaders.
However, Brown is most excited about, “Okay so tomorrow, it’s gold day, oh my god I get to pick up these vaccines!”
Brown ad her crusaders are getting ready to go back to the neighborhoods and give out vaccines to folks she signed up. The Crusaders are partnering with Bordelon’s Pharmacy. Friday, their first shipment of vaccines are coming in, giving access to a part of town that doesn’t have any other vaccine distribution sites.
“But those people in that area, it’s no excuse. Now, the vaccine is available, let’s use it,” says Brown.
