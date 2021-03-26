Fatal motorcycle crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the 2700 block of New Boston Road.
The collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle happened on Wednesday, March 24.
Police say Charles Kissinger, 36, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on New Boston Road when James Pennington, 69, tried to turn left onto the road from a parking lot. Pennington pulled into the motorcycle’s path causing them to crash.
Kissinger was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Pennington was not injured.
