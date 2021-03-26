Caddo Commission to distribute food boxes on March 27

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After what’s already been a rocky start to 2021 in northwest Louisiana, following a winter storm that left the region paralyzed, and a pandemic that continues to plague the community — the Caddo Commission is hoping to lend a hand to those in need.
On Saturday, March 27, boxes of food will be distributed at sites across Caddo Parish.
“I still feel like people are going through some things,” said Lyndon Johnson, Caddo Commission president. “People are still struggling and trying to get back up on their feet, I think this is an opportunity to help them move a step forward.”
According to a release, Saturday’s distribution is funded through a $30,000 allocation approved by the commission in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Below are the locations and times the distributions will be occurring:
- Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Avenue – 8 a.m.
- Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Road – 8 a.m.
- Highland Center, 520 Olive Street – 9 a.m.
- Living Word Christian Fellowship, 2835 Hollywood Avenue – 9 a.m.
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Street – 8 a.m.
- Oak Park Elementary School, 4331 Henry Street – 8 a.m.
- Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King Drive – 8 a.m.
The distribution will be in ‘drive-thru’ format; boxes of food are being handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each family will receive one box.
Johnson also added that commissioners will likely be at the various distribution sites, which he said allows officials to meet with converse with residents.
“It gives commissioners an opportunity to see constituents, and the constituents an opportunity to reach out to their commissioner,” he added.
Johnson said he hopes the Caddo Parish Commission will host one to two more food box distributions this year.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.