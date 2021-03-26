Burglary suspect takes off in East Texas deputy’s car

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A burglary suspect who took off in East Texas sheriff’s deputy’s unit the afternoon of Thursday, March 25, was captured and the vehicle was recovered later that night.
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham earlier told KSLA News 12 that they expect to soon have Matthew Thomas Bennett back in custody.
“We do have eyes on him.”
Bennett, who stands 6′3″-6′6″ tall and weighs about 300 pounds, still was in the car.
It was parked behind a vacant residence on Farm-to-Market Road 699 about 6.5 miles north of Center, Texas, the sheriff explained.
The suspect was handcuffed when he was placed under arrest and into the back seat of the unit about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Windham said.
The Henderson, Texas, man then somehow slipped out of the handcuffs and the back seat and slipped behind the wheel of the deputy’s vehicle.
A Texas DPS helicopter assisted local authorities’ efforts to apprehend Bennett, who also is wanted in Panola County on a warrant in connection with a break-in there, Windham said.
Bennett eluded authorities until about 7:30 p.m. A perimeter was then set up and FM 699 was closed to traffic in that area.
“We ask for your prayers for all officers and the suspect involved at this time,” said a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
