Want the vaccine? COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Longview

LONGVIEW, Tx. (KSLA) - Starting on Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Overall, 3.2 million Texans are already fully vaccinated and over 9.4 million doses have been administered.
In east Texas, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has thousands of appointments available at its vaccination hub this Sunday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 31. The appointments are open to anyone, even those who won’t technically be eligible to get the vaccine until next week.
According to a news release from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, around 4,800 appointments are still available.
You must register in advance; no walk-ins are permitted.
Register for an appointment here.
Here is guidance from CHRISTUS on policies and procedures regarding its vaccination clinic:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come along to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.